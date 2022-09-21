Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 3.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 38,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,475. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,241. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

