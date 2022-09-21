Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

BURL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

