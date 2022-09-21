Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Workiva makes up approximately 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Workiva worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 604.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

