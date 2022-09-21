Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr accounts for about 1.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprinklr worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,318. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,419 shares of company stock worth $1,799,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

