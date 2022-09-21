Alchemist (MIST) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $158,536.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00011362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065191 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

