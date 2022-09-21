Alium Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20,629.03 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Alium Finance has a total market cap of $20,629.03 and $67,498.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
