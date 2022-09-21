Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,104 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.