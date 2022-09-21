Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 34.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 63.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ERN LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 60,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

