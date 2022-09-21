Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 626,664 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.