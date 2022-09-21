Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 140,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,017. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

