Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.91. 75,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,664. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.