AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $33,740.92 and approximately $107.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

