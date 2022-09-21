Allworth Financial LP Buys 21,286 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $119,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

