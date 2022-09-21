Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462,521 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.