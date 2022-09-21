Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MUB opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $117.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

