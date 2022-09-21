Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

