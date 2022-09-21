Allworth Financial LP Sells 27,455 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $308.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.42 and its 200 day moving average is $326.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

