Allworth Financial LP Sells 86,513 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,513 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.43% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

