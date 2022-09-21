Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1034130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Alstom Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

