Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 666,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,567,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile



Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

