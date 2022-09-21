American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Shares Down 0.2%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 40,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

American Acquisition Opportunity Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

