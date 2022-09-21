American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

