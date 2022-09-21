American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.