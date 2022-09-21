American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE AVD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,489. The company has a market capitalization of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

