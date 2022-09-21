Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.