Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.
Amgen stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.53.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
