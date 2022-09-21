Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

AMGN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

