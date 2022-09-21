Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $83.18

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.18.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.26 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.