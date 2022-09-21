Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $83.18

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.18.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.26 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

