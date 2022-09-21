Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $287.48

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla to $383.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Tesla stock opened at $308.73 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $206.86 and a 52 week high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.65.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $39,835,410. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

