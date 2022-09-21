Analysts Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) PT at $7.07

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

