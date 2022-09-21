Analyzing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.52% 37.09% 7.53% Sotherly Hotels 4.78% 27.17% 1.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.12 $388.09 million $4.49 20.08 Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.30 -$26.22 million ($0.07) -30.00

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lamar Advertising and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.04%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

