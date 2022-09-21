Analyzing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -3.60 BioSig Technologies $440,000.00 70.90 -$31.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Movano and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Movano and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Movano and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68% BioSig Technologies -22,438.64% -253.64% -202.75%

Summary

Movano beats BioSig Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

