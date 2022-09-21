Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of AON worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 348,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.41. 27,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

