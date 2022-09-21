APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $495,720.79

APIX (APIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. APIX has a market capitalization of $495,720.79 and $28,313.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIX Profile

APIX’s genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

