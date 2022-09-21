Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.42-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

