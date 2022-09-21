Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. 328,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,577. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

