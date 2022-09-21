Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.52. Arcellx shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 836 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $21,493,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,110,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

