Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $613,987.59 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $613,987.59 and approximately $41,663.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00126929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00875718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol launched on December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

