Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
