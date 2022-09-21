Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 over the last three months. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

