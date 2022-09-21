Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.87. 6,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,666. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $671.69 and a 200-day moving average of $666.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

