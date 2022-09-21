Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

AMGN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 21,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.