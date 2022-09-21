Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
AMGN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 21,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
