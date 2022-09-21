Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.92. 9,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,562. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.