AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $1.71 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00018750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00088045 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00072877 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019919 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030852 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007569 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000269 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
