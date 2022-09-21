Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $96,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,299. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

