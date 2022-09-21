Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $38.50

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $37.52. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 35 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,900 shares of company stock worth $147,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

