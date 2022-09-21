AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £125 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £125 ($151.04) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £100.76 ($121.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of £108.17 and a 200-day moving average of £104.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.