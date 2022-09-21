Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops One Day Volume of $77,100.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $332,934.19 and approximately $77,100.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.