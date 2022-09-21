AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,739 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,097,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

