AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

