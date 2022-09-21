Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 70,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,323. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

