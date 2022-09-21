Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

