Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,625. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

